​Tudors set up Woking battle in the FA Cup

​Hemel Hempstead Town will face National League side Woking in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after progress last weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 00:46 BST- 2 min read
​The Tudors won 2-0 at Gorleston to secure their passage through, Montel McKenzie netting just after half-time and then Tyrelle Newton adding a second.

It sets up the tie with Woking on Saturday, October 30, from which victory would present the chance to take on Football League opposition in the first round (proper).

Before that, Hemel go to Tonbridge Angels in the National League South on Saturday, who sit just above the relegation zone in the early standings.

Berkhamsted put up a good performance but a single second-half goal was enough to knock them out of The Emirates FA Cup at AFC Totton on Saturday.

Defences were on top throughout the first half and neither goalkeeper had a real save to make.

Connor Toomey put over a corner and Sam McClelland headed it just off target., while Jamie Head kept out a 25 yard drive from Adam Maloney as the interval approached.

Scott Rendell, the ex-Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers striker, was a thorn in Berko’s side when the two clubs met twice last season.

The divisional golden boot winner got the decisive goal. He started the move with a thoughtful header to release Taylor on the left and then he raced into the middle to fire home Taylor’s cross in the 71st minute.

Berko forced a series of three consecutive corners in added time but were unable to get the equaliser.

On Friday night, Berkhamsted go to Isthmian Premier division side Potters Bar Town for a 7:45 kick off in The Isuzu FA Trophy. The match will need to be decided on the night.

The tie has been moved forward from Saturday as the home side’s ground is not available.

