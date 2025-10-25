Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Tranmere Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
How Tranmere start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook makes two changes from the 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town last weekend.
IN: Daley-Campbell & Naylor
OUT: Tanton & Dobra
No Dobra, Tanton or Dickson in the squad but Grigg returns from injury and is on the bench.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Naylor; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Lewis, Fleck, Darcy, Duffy, Grigg.
Kieron Dyer on Tranmere:
“They were very good on the day and their home form has been a bit iffy, so that result was great for them and they’ll be full of confidence.
“We’ve obviously looked at the game we played there last season because we were on a hell of a run, and that result came out of nowhere.
“We know their threats, they’re going to come out aggressively, they’re going to press us and they’ll be on the front foot, but we’re looking forward to it because the players want to show a reaction for an away performance and we want to see a reaction from them as well.
“It’s a game that, if I was playing, I’d love to play. They have a decent crowd, they’re one of the bigger clubs in the division and they’re going to come on to us.”
Our predicted Blues line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Tanton, Lewis, Duffy, Dobra, Darcy, Dickson, Grigg.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (groin) is in contention after missing the last three games in all comps.
Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor are both back after serving one-match bans last week.
John Fleck (tight calf) is also back.
Tranmere so far...
Rovers won impressively 4-1 at Bristol Rovers a week ago, their first victory in eight league games, leaving them 18th in the table.
They have only won once at home so far, drawing three and losing two others.
Match officials
Referee: Scott Oldham (he was in charge for Chesterfield’s opening day 1-1 draw against Swindon Town last season)
Assistant referee: Oliver Bickle
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Fourth official: Anthony Moore
The odds
Tranmere: 9/5
Draw: 21/10
Chesterfield: 6/5
(Sky Bet)
Welcome!
A trip to Tranmere Rovers awaits the Spireites today.
Stay tuned for the very latest!