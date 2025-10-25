Live

Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to Tranmere Rovers in League Two today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Tranmere Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

13:27 BST

Kieron Dyer on Tranmere:

“They were very good on the day and their home form has been a bit iffy, so that result was great for them and they’ll be full of confidence.

“We’ve obviously looked at the game we played there last season because we were on a hell of a run, and that result came out of nowhere.

“We know their threats, they’re going to come out aggressively, they’re going to press us and they’ll be on the front foot, but we’re looking forward to it because the players want to show a reaction for an away performance and we want to see a reaction from them as well.

“It’s a game that, if I was playing, I’d love to play. They have a decent crowd, they’re one of the bigger clubs in the division and they’re going to come on to us.”

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:48 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Bonis.

Subs: Tanton, Lewis, Duffy, Dobra, Darcy, Dickson, Grigg.

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:46 BSTUpdated 13:26 BST

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (groin) is in contention after missing the last three games in all comps.

Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor are both back after serving one-match bans last week.

John Fleck (tight calf) is also back.

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:45 BST

Tranmere so far...

Rovers won impressively 4-1 at Bristol Rovers a week ago, their first victory in eight league games, leaving them 18th in the table.

They have only won once at home so far, drawing three and losing two others.

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:42 BST

Match officials

Referee: Scott Oldham (he was in charge for Chesterfield’s opening day 1-1 draw against Swindon Town last season)

Assistant referee: Oliver Bickle

Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Fourth official: Anthony Moore

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:40 BST

The odds

Tranmere: 9/5

Draw: 21/10

Chesterfield: 6/5

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 22 Oct, 2025, 11:39 BST

Welcome!

A trip to Tranmere Rovers awaits the Spireites today.

Stay tuned for the very latest!

