“They were very good on the day and their home form has been a bit iffy, so that result was great for them and they’ll be full of confidence.

“We’ve obviously looked at the game we played there last season because we were on a hell of a run, and that result came out of nowhere.

“We know their threats, they’re going to come out aggressively, they’re going to press us and they’ll be on the front foot, but we’re looking forward to it because the players want to show a reaction for an away performance and we want to see a reaction from them as well.