Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield are six unbeaten and are closing in on the play-off positions ahead of today’s trip to relegation-threatened Tranmere Rovers (12.45pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Tranmere Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.45pm)

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:22 BSTUpdated 11:16 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Naylor, Metcalfe; Banks, Dobra, Olakigbe; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Duffy, Oldaker, Fleck, Colclough, Madden, Pepple.

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:20 BSTUpdated 11:15 BST

Squad news

Tom Naylor (illness) missed out against Carlisle in midweek so he will be assessed.

Kyle McFadzean will be in the squad fter two months out with a knee injury, Paul Cook confirmed. Harvey Araujo will return against Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Cook said he has a ‘big’ decision on whether to start both Fleck and Grigg again because he needs to ‘manage’ them after long periods out.

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:18 BST

Blues on the road

Paul Cook’s men have won their last three away games (10th overall for away form).

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:17 BST

Tranmere home form

Overall, they have won six, drawn nine and lost five at Prenton Park this season (20th in home table).

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:16 BSTUpdated 16:16 BST

Two in-form teams

Are the in-form team in the division in the last six games, winning five and drawing one.

But Tranmere are in good form too, winning three, drawing two and losing just one of their last six, making them the fourth best in-form side. Despite being much-improved under caretaker manager Andy Crosby, they are only four points above the relegation zone.

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:14 BST

Referee: Tom Reeves (oversaw Chesterfield’s 5-2 win at Morecambe)

Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan

Assistant referee: Steven Plane

Fourth official: Paul Stonier

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:12 BST

The odds

Tranmere: 15/8

Draw: 21/10

Chesterfield: 13/10

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 03 Apr, 2025, 16:11 BST

Welcome back!

The games are coming thick and fast now and the latest outing sees Chesterfield visit Tranmere Rovers (12.45pm).

Stay tuned!

