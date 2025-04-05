Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Tranmere Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.45pm)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Naylor, Metcalfe; Banks, Dobra, Olakigbe; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Duffy, Oldaker, Fleck, Colclough, Madden, Pepple.
Tom Naylor (illness) missed out against Carlisle in midweek so he will be assessed.
Kyle McFadzean will be in the squad fter two months out with a knee injury, Paul Cook confirmed. Harvey Araujo will return against Gillingham on Tuesday night.
Cook said he has a ‘big’ decision on whether to start both Fleck and Grigg again because he needs to ‘manage’ them after long periods out.
Blues on the road
Paul Cook’s men have won their last three away games (10th overall for away form).
Tranmere home form
Overall, they have won six, drawn nine and lost five at Prenton Park this season (20th in home table).
Two in-form teams
Are the in-form team in the division in the last six games, winning five and drawing one.
But Tranmere are in good form too, winning three, drawing two and losing just one of their last six, making them the fourth best in-form side. Despite being much-improved under caretaker manager Andy Crosby, they are only four points above the relegation zone.
Referee: Tom Reeves (oversaw Chesterfield’s 5-2 win at Morecambe)
Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan
Assistant referee: Steven Plane
Fourth official: Paul Stonier
The odds
Tranmere: 15/8
Draw: 21/10
Chesterfield: 13/10
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
The games are coming thick and fast now and the latest outing sees Chesterfield visit Tranmere Rovers (12.45pm).
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.