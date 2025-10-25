Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Patrick own goal gives Spireites early lead
Tranmere Rovers 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
35-40 mins
Tranmere have halted Town’s pressure and are having a little spell of their own as we approach half-time.
Dunkley is booked for hauling down Davison.
30-35 mins
Mandeville pulls a free-kick back to Berry on the edge of the area and his first-time effort flew over the bar. Clever idea.
Chesterfield are in control of this one but they need a second. They need to keep giving the ball to Berry and Markanday.
25-30 mins
Chance for Bonis with his head but Markanday’s cross was just a tad behind him as he arrived at the far post.
Stirk has been booked for preventing the hosts from taking a quick free-kick.
Then Chesterfield have a big chance to make it 0-2 on the counter. It was Berry again down the left, he picked out Markanday in the middle, but his low shot was well kept out by Murphy.
Blues getting a lot of joy the break and they need to punish Tranmere here.
20-25 mins
Chesterfield come close twice in two minutes, both from Markanday.
First, Tranmere goalkeeper Murphy clawed away Markanday’s corner which looked to be dropping in at the far post.
Then Markanday was fed by Stirk in the right channel and his low, driven shot was tipped behind by Murphy for a corner.
15-20 mins
Norman crosses from the right for Davison but his soft attempt is easily collected by Hemming.
The same pair then combine again, and this time Davison goes down in the box and claims for a penalty, but nothing is given. It would have been soft.
GOOOOAALLLLLL!!! 0-1
OWN GOAL!
Chesterfield lead, 0-1. Berry broke away down the left and his low cross, intended for Markanday at the back post, was turned into his own net by Patrick
5-10 mins
The home fans aren’t happy as an attack is halted because McFadzean has gone down holding his head. The physio is on. And McFadzean has to go off for a brief moment before being let back on by the referee.
0-5 mins
Gary Roberts is once again the man in the technical area giving out the orders, with Paul Cook in the stands, serving the second game of a two-match ban.
The wind is already creating havoc for Chesterfield, who are kicking into it, in the early stages.
KO!
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are in blue and white, while Tranmere are in all white.
There’s a switch of ends, Town will kick towards their own fans in the first half.
The hosts get us underway.
Here come the teams!
They are led out by referee Scott Oldham.
There’s a good number of Spireites fans over to our left behind the goal.
Hopefully they will have something to cheer today.
Countdown to KO
Hello everyone and welcome to a sunny but blustery Prenton Park.
We are high up in the heavens here in the main stand and it is a bit chilly!
Chesterfield lost 4-0 here in April, and 6-2 in their last away day at Colchester, so they need a strong performance on the road this afternoon.
The Spireites have not won here in 21 years so hopefully they can change that today.
Stay with us!
How Tranmere start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook makes two changes from the 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town last weekend.
IN: Daley-Campbell & Naylor
OUT: Tanton & Dobra
No Dobra, Tanton or Dickson in the squad but Grigg returns from injury and is on the bench.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Naylor; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Lewis, Fleck, Darcy, Duffy, Grigg.
Kieron Dyer on Tranmere:
“They were very good on the day and their home form has been a bit iffy, so that result was great for them and they’ll be full of confidence.
“We’ve obviously looked at the game we played there last season because we were on a hell of a run, and that result came out of nowhere.
“We know their threats, they’re going to come out aggressively, they’re going to press us and they’ll be on the front foot, but we’re looking forward to it because the players want to show a reaction for an away performance and we want to see a reaction from them as well.
“It’s a game that, if I was playing, I’d love to play. They have a decent crowd, they’re one of the bigger clubs in the division and they’re going to come on to us.”
Our predicted Blues line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Tanton, Lewis, Duffy, Dobra, Darcy, Dickson, Grigg.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (groin) is in contention after missing the last three games in all comps.
Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor are both back after serving one-match bans last week.
John Fleck (tight calf) is also back.
Tranmere so far...
Rovers won impressively 4-1 at Bristol Rovers a week ago, their first victory in eight league games, leaving them 18th in the table.
They have only won once at home so far, drawing three and losing two others.