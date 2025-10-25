Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Hosts have 'equaliser' ruled out for offside
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Tranmere Rovers 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
70-75 mins
Duffy has made an immediate impact, producing two crosses. Wonder how long it will be before we see Grigg...
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Duffy and Darcy replace Berry and Mandeville.
Berry forced a good save from Murphy just before he came off after being teed-up by Bonis.
60-65 mins
Gordon finds Berry in his favourite position in the left channel, but his curling effort goes a yard wide.
55-60 mins
Game has gone scrappy again. That will suit Chesterfield. They won’t want the hosts building up any momentum.
50-55 mins
Smith glances a header wide from a Smallwood cross from the left.
46-50 mins
Gordon clears away the danger from near his goal-line as Jennings tries to turn the ball home from close-range.
Back underway!
The officials are once again booed as they come back out.
Off we go!
HT: 0-1
HT: Tranmere Rovers 0 v 1 Chesterfield
40-45 mins
Whitaker’s curling free-kick from 25 yards is tipped behind by Hemming.
The hosts have had a penalty claim against Dunkley for handball turned down.
Hemming then parries behind a header from Jennings.
And then the hosts have a goal from a corner from Smith ruled out for offside, which the hosts are furious about. He turned it in from close-range.
35-40 mins
Tranmere have halted Town’s pressure and are having a little spell of their own as we approach half-time.
Dunkley is booked for hauling down Davison.
30-35 mins
Mandeville pulls a free-kick back to Berry on the edge of the area and his first-time effort flew over the bar. Clever idea.
Chesterfield are in control of this one but they need a second. They need to keep giving the ball to Berry and Markanday.
25-30 mins
Chance for Bonis with his head but Markanday’s cross was just a tad behind him as he arrived at the far post.
Stirk has been booked for preventing the hosts from taking a quick free-kick.
Then Chesterfield have a big chance to make it 0-2 on the counter. It was Berry again down the left, he picked out Markanday in the middle, but his low shot was well kept out by Murphy.
Blues getting a lot of joy the break and they need to punish Tranmere here.
20-25 mins
Chesterfield come close twice in two minutes, both from Markanday.
First, Tranmere goalkeeper Murphy clawed away Markanday’s corner which looked to be dropping in at the far post.
Then Markanday was fed by Stirk in the right channel and his low, driven shot was tipped behind by Murphy for a corner.
15-20 mins
Norman crosses from the right for Davison but his soft attempt is easily collected by Hemming.
The same pair then combine again, and this time Davison goes down in the box and claims for a penalty, but nothing is given. It would have been soft.
GOOOOAALLLLLL!!! 0-1
OWN GOAL!
Chesterfield lead, 0-1. Berry broke away down the left and his low cross, intended for Markanday at the back post, was turned into his own net by Patrick
5-10 mins
The home fans aren’t happy as an attack is halted because McFadzean has gone down holding his head. The physio is on. And McFadzean has to go off for a brief moment before being let back on by the referee.
0-5 mins
Gary Roberts is once again the man in the technical area giving out the orders, with Paul Cook in the stands, serving the second game of a two-match ban.
The wind is already creating havoc for Chesterfield, who are kicking into it, in the early stages.
KO!
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are in blue and white, while Tranmere are in all white.
There’s a switch of ends, Town will kick towards their own fans in the first half.
The hosts get us underway.