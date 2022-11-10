News you can trust since 1855
Torquay United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield take on strugglers Torquay United in Devon today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
Torquay United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are third, while the Gulls are 22nd.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Plainmoor and will bring you the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Torquay United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Torquay United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 3rd; Gulls 22nd
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 14:27

Predicted line-up

'Tough call' - how Chesterfield could line-up against Torquay United on Saturday

Chesterfield make the long trip to Devon on Saturday to face Torquay United.

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:36

Gulls boss Gary Johnson on Chesterfield

“They are a good team with a very experienced manager,” Johnson said.

“It will come down to which players, for both teams, turn up on the day.

“It will be beneficial for our supporters to be that 12th man which they are good at.”

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:28

Inside the camp

Early Chesterfield team news confirmed ahead of visit to Torquay United

Chesterfield are in ‘very good’ shape ahead of the trip to stuggling Torquay United on Saturday.

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:27

Transfers latest

'A few things' - Chesterfield transfers latest ahead of Torquay United clash

Chesterfield are working on a ‘few things’ behind the scenes regarding possible incomings.

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:27

Worst home record in league

Torquay have the worst home record in the league with just one win and four draws from nine games so far.

Chesterfield, meanwhile, have only lost once on their travels this season.

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:25

Match officials

Referee: Jason Richardson (not previously been in charge of a Chesterfield match)

Assistant referee: Marc Meeten

Assistant referee: Alexander Bradley

Fourth official: Jake Woolley

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:24

Match odds

Torquay: 19/4

Draw: 10/3

Chesterfield: 4/9

(Sky Bet)

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:20

Torquay keen to extend defender’s loan

Centre-back Mark Ellis, 34, who scored against Chesterfield in the play-offs for Notts County, is on loan at Torquay for one month from Barrow.

Ellis scored in midweek and the Gulls are unbeaten in three games with him in the side.

“He’s been very important, people trust him,” manager Gary Johnson told BBC Sport.

“He shows how well he reads the game, that’s the main thing for us.

“If you’ve got a centre-back that reads the game in the penalty area then generally he’s heading it clear or he’s getting there first.

“Of course we’d like him to stay, but he’s also got a family that are up north so we’re having to manage that as well, but we’re not just going to let it drift, we’re going to ask the question.”

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:17

Torquay’s top scorer

Is Will Goodwin with five goals this season.

Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 13:17

Form guide - last five in league

Chesterfield: LWDWW

Torquay: DLLWD

