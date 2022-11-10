Centre-back Mark Ellis, 34, who scored against Chesterfield in the play-offs for Notts County, is on loan at Torquay for one month from Barrow.

Ellis scored in midweek and the Gulls are unbeaten in three games with him in the side.

“He’s been very important, people trust him,” manager Gary Johnson told BBC Sport.

“He shows how well he reads the game, that’s the main thing for us.

“If you’ve got a centre-back that reads the game in the penalty area then generally he’s heading it clear or he’s getting there first.