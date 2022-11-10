Torquay United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield take on strugglers Torquay United in Devon today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third, while the Gulls are 22nd.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Plainmoor and will bring you the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Torquay United v Chesterfield
- Latest score: Torquay United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Gulls 22nd
Predicted line-up
Chesterfield make the long trip to Devon on Saturday to face Torquay United.
Gulls boss Gary Johnson on Chesterfield
“They are a good team with a very experienced manager,” Johnson said.
“It will come down to which players, for both teams, turn up on the day.
“It will be beneficial for our supporters to be that 12th man which they are good at.”
Inside the camp
Chesterfield are in ‘very good’ shape ahead of the trip to stuggling Torquay United on Saturday.
Transfers latest
Chesterfield are working on a ‘few things’ behind the scenes regarding possible incomings.
Worst home record in league
Torquay have the worst home record in the league with just one win and four draws from nine games so far.
Chesterfield, meanwhile, have only lost once on their travels this season.
Match officials
Referee: Jason Richardson (not previously been in charge of a Chesterfield match)
Assistant referee: Marc Meeten
Assistant referee: Alexander Bradley
Fourth official: Jake Woolley
Match odds
Torquay: 19/4
Draw: 10/3
Chesterfield: 4/9
(Sky Bet)
Torquay keen to extend defender’s loan
Centre-back Mark Ellis, 34, who scored against Chesterfield in the play-offs for Notts County, is on loan at Torquay for one month from Barrow.
Ellis scored in midweek and the Gulls are unbeaten in three games with him in the side.
“He’s been very important, people trust him,” manager Gary Johnson told BBC Sport.
“He shows how well he reads the game, that’s the main thing for us.
“If you’ve got a centre-back that reads the game in the penalty area then generally he’s heading it clear or he’s getting there first.
“Of course we’d like him to stay, but he’s also got a family that are up north so we’re having to manage that as well, but we’re not just going to let it drift, we’re going to ask the question.”
Torquay’s top scorer
Is Will Goodwin with five goals this season.
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: LWDWW
Torquay: DLLWD