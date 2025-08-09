Chesterfield won 2-0 at Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
'Too late for the Ballon d'Or?' - player ratings from Chesterfield's win at Cheltenham Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Aug 2025, 19:08 BST
Goals from Lewis Gordon and Dylan Duffy secured a 2-0 win for Chesterfield at Cheltenham Town.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A second successive clean sheet. Just like against Barrow, he made a smart save at 2-0 to ensure there were no late nerves.

1. Zach Hemming 7

A second successive clean sheet. Just like against Barrow, he made a smart save at 2-0 to ensure there were no late nerves. Photo: Tina Jenner

Battling display with moments of calm and old school defending. Who knew he could take a decent corner too!

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

Battling display with moments of calm and old school defending. Who knew he could take a decent corner too! Photo: Tom Morris

Is it too late to add his name to the Ballon d'Or list? A brickwall for the second week running. Headed, kicked and cleared everything. Led by example and played with such desire. Could be a man of the match contender every week!

3. Chey Dunkley 8

Is it too late to add his name to the Ballon d'Or list? A brickwall for the second week running. Headed, kicked and cleared everything. Led by example and played with such desire. Could be a man of the match contender every week! Photo: Tina Jenner

Rock solid. Always in the right place to clear danger. Dominant from start to finish. But forget all of that. What about THAT wild thunderbolt strike from inside his own half? Would have walked away with the The Puskás Award.

4. Kyle McFadzean 8

Rock solid. Always in the right place to clear danger. Dominant from start to finish. But forget all of that. What about THAT wild thunderbolt strike from inside his own half? Would have walked away with the The Puskás Award. Photo: Tina Jenner

