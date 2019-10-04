Tom Denton eager to fire Chesterfield up the table

Chesterfield striker Tom Denton is hungry to get back on the goal trail to help fire the club up the table.

The improving Spireites are unbeaten in their last two matches and have won their last two home fixtures, but John Sheridan’s side are still languishing in the relegation zone.

But Denton is back from a troublesome knee injury which he picked up at the end of last season.

And it’s little coincidence there has been an upturn in the club’s fortunes with the former Huddersfield hitman back in the line-up.

“It’s a relief to be back playing,” revealed Denton, ahead of today’s eagerly-awaited home clash with Eastleigh.

“I picked up a little niggle at the end of last season and had to have a little clean out [of my knee]. But it’s good to be back.

“I’ve come back and we’ve not lost in our last three, which is good.

“It’s been hard to watch to be fair. We’ve haven’t been winning and we’ve haven’t been playing well, so it’s been a tough watch.

“But we’ve got to keep the faith and hopefully it will turn. Morale comes with winning games.

“Obviously at the end of last season we were winning week-in, week-out. Winning breeds confidence, so hopefully we can pick up another win tomorrow [Saturday] and kick on from there.”

Denton scored his first goal since April when he netted in the club’s battling 1-1 away draw with Hartlepool.

And the towering 6ft 7” centre-forward is desperate to add to his goal tally as the Spireites look to climb the table after just TWO wins from 14 games.

“It doesn’t really matter who scores to be honest, we’ve just got to start getting points,” stressed 30-year-old Denton.

“We’ll have to see where we are at Christmas and then we can set some targets from then.

“We’ve signed some good players, but unfortunately we’ve not started how we’d have liked too.

“I’m pretty certain our form will pick up if we can get on a run. We can do it, we showed that last season when we won, probably, ten out of our last 15 league games.

“We’ve got to keep winning as many home games as we can and keep trying to pick up as many points away from home.

“It will be a tough game against Eastleigh, they’ve been a good National League team for four or five years.

“They’ll come here thinking they can beat us, but we’ve got to go out and play like we did last week and win at home again.

“It was bouncing at home last season because we kept on winning, so we’ve just got to focus on our jobs and keep winning at home, that’s really important.

“When we’re winning the crowd are happy, but they pay their money and they can say what they want when we’re not winning.”