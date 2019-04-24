'To come on in the last game, it would be daft' - Glynn Snodin wants injured Chesterfield man to come back next season

Spireites hoping to see Sam Wedgbury back in the club's blue shirt will have to wait until next season.

The Chesterfield midfielder has missed almost the entire season, after suffering a serious knee injury on 14th August at Barrow.

His post-surgery rehab has gone well and in recent weeks he's been spotted training hard on the Proact pitch, fuelling hopes of a 2018/19 season comeback.

But Town's assistant manager Glynn Snodin prefers a cautious approach, with the club safe from the drop and just one game remaining.

When asked if there was a chance of a few minutes for the 30-year-old at Maidenhead on Saturday Snodin replied: "No. It'd be a waste of time.

"He's worked hard to get where he is at the moment, he's enjoying joining in in training.

"But to come on in the last game, it would be daft. Anything happens he could be out again for a long period.

"He might as well just hang fire, I know he'll be champing at the bit but he should hang fire and wait for next season."

Wedgbury's anterior cruciate ligament injury was the second of his career.

He signed a two-year contract at the Proact last summer, after departing Wrexham.