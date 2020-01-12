Title-chasing Clay Cross win game in hand on leaders

Convincing Clay Cross Town made good use of their match in hand on the leaders to step up their pursuit of the Central Midlands League, South Division title.

Goalkeeper Ryan Hopkins was a mere spectator for much of the contest at Mickleover Royal British Legion and kept his fifth clean sheet of the season as Clay Cross eased to a 4-0 win.

It was the Millers’ tenth triumph from 12 league games and lifted them to within one point of tabletopping Sherwood Colliery Reserves, who were without a fixture.

Next-to-bottom Mickleover adopted a defensive, and often physical, role from the outset and despite endless assaults on their goal, they managed to keep the free-scoring visitors at bay to begin with.

It was a moment of genius that finally broke the deadlock on 43 minutes when Josh Scully turned in the box and deceived all the defenders bar Jack Gill, who could only upend him for a penalty. Captain Scully took the resultant kick and fired it low into the bottom corner as ‘keeper Callum Parr dived in the opposite direction.

Early in the second half, Ryan Watters made it 2-0 after good play from young winger Billy Whitehead, who pulled the ball back for Watters to fire it beyond Parr from 20 yards.

As the challenges became even more brutal, the Millers lost the services of defender Thomas Torrington through injury and the referee, Paul Sanderson, found it necessary to show a number of yellow cards.

However, it was soon 3-0 as striker Josh Parfitt supplied the best goal of the afternoon on 74 minutes after a tantalising run from Whitehead.

With Clay Cross applying more pressure, Mickleover were reduced to ten men after a reckless tackle and a subsequent stamp on Watters that left the referee no alternative but to dismiss the offender.

The final goal, five minutes from time, was the result of another rash challenge, this time on Whitehead, who was felled in the area but got up to take the spot-kick himself and fired h ard and high into the roof of the net.

This Saturday, Clay Cross take on Ashland Rovers at home.