‘Time for Derby County boss Frank Lampard to ponder team selection’

As we are now in an international break, Frank Lampard will have plenty of time to ponder his next team selection.

Fresh from his induction into the Football Hall of Fame, he will have some decisions to make regarding the Derby line up for their next fixture which is a tricky looking home game with Sheffield United.

What has been evident in the last two games is the need for a better service from the wide men to our strikers. Florian Jozefzoon was disappointing on Saturday at QPR and we need more consistency from young Harry Wilson.

Lampard did make a switch at striker for the visit to Loftus Road. Jack Marriott got his first start in a league fixture and came up with a nicely taken goal.

There were signs of a good goalscoring striker there and should the service to him improve, he will no doubt be looking at a healthy return for the season.

In both our last two games the defence has been caught napping a little when the opposition has scored.

The boss now has captain Curtis Davies fully fit and raring to go so there’s a big decision to be made. If Davies is reinstated to the team, who does he leave out?

Both Richard Keogh and Fikayo Tomori have done pretty well over the last few weeks, but I feel that it is the youngster who will make way for Davies.

Tomori can also play at right back and will be able to compete for the that position with Jayden Bogle and Andre Wisdom, should he draw the short straw.

We have some very difficult looking fixtures coming up and the team will need to be at its best to keep in touch with the top six.

We are one point worse off than at the same stage last season, but with alterations to the squad and playing style I think that overall we can’t grumble.

What we must do is tighten things up especially early in games and make sure that our final ball going forward is reaching its man.

So as the team takes a break, Mason Mount is with the full England squad.

Gareth Southgate again showing that he is not afraid to pick young players. It’s been a few years since Derby last had an international player representing England and I’m sure all Rams fans will wish him the very best.