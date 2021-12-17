The Spireites travel to Stamford Bridge to take on the European champions in the third round on Saturday, January 8 (5.30pm KO).

Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders on Wednesday, December 22. There will be a maximum of one ticket per season ticket holder.

General sale starts Wednesday, December 29.

Tickets are prices £30 for adults and £15 for those aged 65+ and under-20s.

Announcing the details, the Spireites said: “Season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets (one per season ticket holder) online from 00.01 on Wednesday, December 22. The tickets ordered online will be available for collection from The Van Yard (West) Stand concourse from 1pm.

“The following day, as well as still being able to buy online, season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets (one per season ticket holder) in the Club Superstore, from 9am to 6.30pm.

“There will be further opportunities for season ticket holders to purchase tickets in person on Friday, December 24, from 9am to 1pm and on Monday, December 27, from 10am to 3pm. Again, there will be one ticket available per season ticket.

“No Chelsea tickets will be sold in the Club Superstore on Tuesday, December 28 as it is a matchday, but they can still be purchased by season ticket holders online.

“The tickets will go on general sale online on Wednesday, December 29, from 00.01. Tickets purchased online will be available for collection from The Van Yard (West) Stand concourse from 1pm.

“The following day, as well as being available online, tickets will be on general sale in the Club Superstore, from 9am to 6.30pm.

“They will again be on general sale in the Club Superstore from 9am to 1pm on Friday, December 31.

“Please note that tickets will be sold on the basis of one ticket per person when on general sale.

“To help staff process ticket sales, season ticket holders are asked to bring their season ticket card when collecting/purchasing tickets or provide their Customer ID number.”

The club added: “When visiting the stadium to collect/purchase tickets, to minimise the risk of spreading infection, please wear a face mask.

“With home league fixtures against FC Halifax Town and King’s Lynn Town also taking place over the festive period, tickets for those games will also be on sale during this time.

“A further announcement re True Blue Travel arrangements for the trip to Stamford Bridge will be made in due course.”

Town are in the third round for the first time since 2015.

They have overcome Curzon Ashton, Southend United and Salford City to reach this stage of the competition.