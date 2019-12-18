Three fans receive banning orders, club sign in-form striker and player suffers "eight-inch gash down thigh" - latest National League news

Here’s a round-up of the latest news from around the National League:

Barrow

BT Sport has chosen to televise their home fixture against Bromley on Saturday, January 18 (5.20pm).

Yeovil Town

The Glovers have signed Coventry’s Morgan Williams and Reading’s Gabriel Osho on loan for a month.

Bromley

Defender Chris Bush has been handed a three-match retrospective ban after an incident in the 69th minute of the game against Chesterfield.

Solihull Moors

Captain Kyle Storer has extended his contract with the club until June 2023.

Stockport County

Defender Dan Cowan was been named in the FA Trophy Team of the Week for his performance in their 4-2 win against Blyth Spartans.

Boreham Wood

Loan defender Jordan Thompson has returned to his parent club Coventry City due to a lack of game time.

Barnet

Will face Farsley Celtic in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy after they beat Altrincham in a replay on Tuesday night.

Torquay United

Three Torquay fans have been banned from attending all football matches in the country for the next three years following various anti-social behaviour incidents at games in the last two years.

Notts County

Boss Neal Ardley has revealed that Jim O’Brien faces another long spell on the sidelines after being forced off injured against Chesterfield in the FA Trophy first round match last Saturday with an “eight-inch gash down the middle of his thigh.”

Eastleigh

Their fixture against Hartlepool United has been rescheduled for January 7 (7.45pm).

Dover Athletic

The club has signed striker Ade Yusuff, 25, from National League South side Dulwich Hamlet after scoring seven goals in 15 games.

Dagenham and Redbridge

Booked their place in the Buildbase FA Trophy second round after beating Sutton United 3-2 after extra-time.

AFC Fylde

Have signed former Chesterfield player Andy Kellett on a short-term basis.

Ebbsfleet United

Boss Kevin Watson says confidence is high after just two defeats in 12.

Chorley

Lost on penalties to Matlock Town after a 2-2 draw in the Buildbase FA Trophy first round replay.