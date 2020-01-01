This is what John Sheridan thought about his team's performance in defeat to Solihull Moors

John Sheridan wants his players to demand more from each other and says they need more leaders as his side went down 3-0 at Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Two goals from former Spireite Jake Beesley and another from Paul McCallum sealed all three points for the hosts.

The defeat leaves Town five points from safety in the National League relegation zone.

“It is always a difficult place to come because they put the ball in the box and they play forward quickly,” Sheridan said.

“I think we have actually competed in the game alright and played alright but we have lost 3-0.

“The first goal is a straight ball and it causes chaos and it ends up in the back of the net.

“We are a terrible team for putting ourselves under pressure and giving teams opportunities from nothing.

“We have had one or two decent opportunities but we have come out the game losing 3-0.

“We are very vulnerable at the moment.

“We need leaders on the pitch.

“I hear their captain all game, non-stop. They have got to be demanding from each other.

“There is only Anthony Gerrard who does that. He is massively missed.

“We have not defended well all season.”

He added: “The first goal was absolutely ridiculous.

“We started the second-half really well.

“Our overall keeping possesion of the ball is my biggest downer throughout the season.

“Second goal we had good possession of the ball in midfield, give it away, 15 seconds it is in the back of the net.

“It has happened so many times.”