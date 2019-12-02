This is what Chesterfield boss John Sheridan had to say on criticism from Spireites supporters

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan says he will have to have “tough skin” and that it will be a “good test” for him to turn their season around.

The Spireites are winless in five and have dropped into the National League relegation zone at the midway point of the season.

Sheridan has been critcised by some Town supporters but his job is safe for now, the Derbyshire Times understands.

"I do not want to go anywhere, I want to face the criticism, which is deserved at the moment, and I want to show them that I really care and that I want to turn things around,” Sheridan said.

"I am hurting because we are losing games and we are not playing well.

"I expect the stick and when you are performing and you are losing you hear things.

“I am not going to grumble and I am not going to react to anything that is thrown at me because in a way it is deserved but sometimes you can go overboard with the things you say.

"Over the last couple of years they (the fans) have had it really tough and again they are having another tough year which I never expected and did not want to happen.

"I have got to stay strong, it is a good test for me and I have got to try and get us through this mess.

"I have got to have tough skin.

"I have come here to do well for the club.”

Tom Denton headed a 94th minute equaliser for the Spireites in the 2-2 draw at Aldershot on Saturday, a result which left them two points from safety.

"I have been here before when we have been successful, and I truly know how hard it is for the supporters to watch us at the moment,” Sheridan added.

"Regarding myself I am going to stay here and I am going to fight the cause.

"I can only apologise but I do not want to be patronising, I have got to show it my going out and picking a team that is going to win us games."