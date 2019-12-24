This is what Chesterfield boss John Sheridan believes Jack McKay brings to the team

John Sheridan has urged Jack McKay to believe in himsef more.

The 23-year-old striker made just his second start of the season against Torquay United on Saturday and scored in the first minute in the 3-0 win.

The forward signed from Cardiff City on a two-year deal in the summer after a loan spell with Town last season.

“The one thing he has got is pace and when he is direct he is effective,” Sheridan said.

“I don’t think he believes in himself much but I am hoping the goal will give him a big boost.

“He has got to do that himself though

“He is still a young player.

“He has not figured too much and it is about trying to catch up now and try and keep his place in the side.

“He was probably thrown in at the deep end but I thought he did alright in the first-half.”