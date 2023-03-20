Chesterfield V Crawley Town, 30th August. Armando Dobra. : fplaceholder image
Chesterfield V Crawley Town, 30th August. Armando Dobra. : f

This is how the League Two table would look if it was based on every club's BEST EVER league finish - where Chesterfield, Swindon Town, Gillingham and Walsall rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 11:16 BST
One of the many beauties of football is the league system which allows for fairytale rises up the ladder and depressing spirals the other way.

Unlike American sports our clubs can rise all the way to the big leagues with hard work, good management and investment, a good youth academy or perhaps a bit of all the ingredients.

Of course neglect or a change in fortunes can result in a fall back down. It is perhaps hard to imagine for the younger generation that the likes of Swindon Town and Notts County once played top flight football.

In fact there are four current League Two sides who once played top flight football, with another 11 clubs once reaching what is now the Championship and just four never playing higher than League Two.

Here is how the league would look based on every club’s highest ever finish.

Second in the First Division in the 1914/15 season.

1. Oldham Athletic

Second in the First Division in the 1914/15 season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Notts County's best league finish was third place in the top division (Division One) during the 1890-91 and 1900-01 seasons.

2. Notts County

Notts County's best league finish was third place in the top division (Division One) during the 1890-91 and 1900-01 seasons. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season.

3. Grimsby Town

5th in the First Division in the 1934/35 season. Photo: Joe Portlock

Photo Sales
22nd in the Premier League in the 1993/94 season.

4. Swindon Town

22nd in the Premier League in the 1993/94 season. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldGillinghamWalsallAmericanNotts County
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice