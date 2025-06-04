Football fans have been having their say on matchday experiences and stadiums around League Two.Football fans have been having their say on matchday experiences and stadiums around League Two.
Football fans have been having their say on matchday experiences and stadiums around League Two.

This club has been ranked as having the worst matchday experience in League Two - find out where Chesterfield, Barnet, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and the rest place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.

There’s six new matchday experiences for fans to enjoy this season with trips to Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Crawley, Bristol Rovers, Barnet and Oldham back on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from highest rated to lowest.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

4.5 (108 reviews)

1. Bromley

4.5 (108 reviews) Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
4.4 (7,819 reviews)

2. MK Dons

4.4 (7,819 reviews) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
4.4 (1,550 reviews)

3. Notts County

4.4 (1,550 reviews) Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
515 miles

4. Tranmere Rovers

515 miles Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldOldhamBristol RoversCrawley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice