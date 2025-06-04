There’s six new matchday experiences for fans to enjoy this season with trips to Shrewsbury, Cambridge, Crawley, Bristol Rovers, Barnet and Oldham back on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from highest rated to lowest.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.