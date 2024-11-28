Derbyshire's Alan Revill looks down at the stumps after being clean bowled for 0 by Eddie Watts during the first innings of their County Championship match againast Surrey on 20th June 1946 at the Kennington Oval. The match was drawn.Derbyshire's Alan Revill looks down at the stumps after being clean bowled for 0 by Eddie Watts during the first innings of their County Championship match againast Surrey on 20th June 1946 at the Kennington Oval. The match was drawn.
Derbyshire's Alan Revill looks down at the stumps after being clean bowled for 0 by Eddie Watts during the first innings of their County Championship match againast Surrey on 20th June 1946 at the Kennington Oval. The match was drawn.

These historic pictures show Derbyshire's proud sporting heritage - featuring Chesterfield FC, Derby County, Derbyshire CCC and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Nov 2024, 07:47 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 07:59 BST
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you this cracking gallery of sport around Derbyshire from many years ago.

The pictures include a tennis tournament in Buxton before the First World War, Derby County’s visit to Chelsea in 1913 and plenty of squad pictures from Chesterfield and the rams.

And no sports gallery for our county would be complete without cricket and some scenes from Derbyshire CCC.

The Buxton Lawn Tennis tournament in August 1912.

1. Tennis at Buxton

The Buxton Lawn Tennis tournament in August 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge in November 15th 1913. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1.

2. Chelsea v Derby County

Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge in November 15th 1913. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Derby County Football Club players Galloway and McIntyre in March 1923.

3. Former Rams

Derby County Football Club players Galloway and McIntyre in March 1923. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Former Derbyshire and England star Leslie F Townsend in 1936.

4. Former Derbyshire star

Former Derbyshire and England star Leslie F Townsend in 1936. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireDerby CountyBuxtonChesterfieldChelsea
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice