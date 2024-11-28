These evocative images showcase Derbyshire's proud sporting heritage over the decades

The pictures include a tennis tournament in Buxton before the First World War, Derby County’s visit to Chelsea in 1913 and plenty of squad pictures from Chesterfield and the Rams down the years.

And no sports gallery for our county would be complete without cricket and some scenes from Derbyshire CCC.

There are of course plenty more images to take you back in time and a wonderful and very different era for sport.

Tennis at Buxton The Buxton Lawn Tennis tournament in August 1912.

Chelsea v Derby County Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge in November 15th 1913. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1.

Former Rams Derby County Football Club players Galloway and McIntyre in March 1923.