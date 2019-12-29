These Chesterfield fans were among the 364 in the away end at Halifax
Chesterfield lost 1-0 at FC Halifax Town on Saturday with Jack Redshaw scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the second-half.
The Spireites have recorded just one win in their last 10 National League games and are third bottom of the division and three points from safety. There were 364 Town fans in the away end at Halifax among a total attendance of 2,420. Here are some of The Blues supporters pictured inside The Shay before kick-off.