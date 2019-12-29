Spireites fans at Halifax.

These Chesterfield fans were among the 364 in the away end at Halifax

Chesterfield lost 1-0 at FC Halifax Town on Saturday with Jack Redshaw scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the second-half.

The Spireites have recorded just one win in their last 10 National League games and are third bottom of the division and three points from safety. There were 364 Town fans in the away end at Halifax among a total attendance of 2,420. Here are some of The Blues supporters pictured inside The Shay before kick-off.

Spireites fans at Halifax.
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Howard Roe'AHPIX LTD'picturedesk@ahpix.com'07973739229
Buy a Photo
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Spireites fans at Halifax.
Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3