These Chesterfield fans were among a record low Proact attendance in FA Trophy defeat against Notts County

Former Spireites striker Kristian Dennis struck the winner on 72 minutes, sliding in at the far post to convert a cross. In front of a crowd of just 931 – a record low for a competitive first-team game at the Proact –Town missed a number of good chances in the first-half and were then punished. These Spireites fans were pictured at the game...

