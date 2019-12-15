These Chesterfield fans were among a record low Proact attendance in FA Trophy defeat against Notts County

Former Spireites striker Kristian Dennis struck the winner on 72 minutes, sliding in at the far post to convert a cross. In front of a crowd of just 931 – a record low for a competitive first-team game at the Proact –Town missed a number of good chances in the first-half and were then punished. These Spireites fans were pictured at the game...
3. Chesterfield fans before the game: Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD, FA Trophy First Round, Chesterfield v Notts County, Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, UK, 14/12/19, K.O 1pm'Howard Roe>07973739229
Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD
Other 3rd Party
View more