These Chesterfield fans watched the Spireites lose at Solihull Moors on New Year's Day

It’s just one win in 11 in the National League for Chesterfield after another defeat on New Year’s Day.

Town lost 3-0 at Solihull Moors after two goals from former Spireite Jake Beesley and one from Paul McCallum. Town remain third bottom of the league following the loss but are now five points from safety. After the game boss John Sheridan said he would not walk away from the job. These Blues fans were pictured at Damson Park ahead of kick-off.

