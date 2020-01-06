These Chesterfield fans had a great day at the Proact watching the Spireites beat Sutton United
Spireites fans finally got to see a home win as Chesterfield beat Sutton United 1-0 on Saturday in John Pemberton’s first game in charge as caretaker boss.
The victory was Town’s first at the Proact in seven after five consecutive defeats and a draw. Jonathan Smith scored his second goal of the season to claim all three points for The Blues and move them to within two points of safety in the National League. These Spireites fans were pictured inside the stadium before kick-off.