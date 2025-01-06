Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row.Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row.
Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row.

These are the latest promotion odds you can get as League Two shapes up to be on of the tightest seasons going, including Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City, Port Vale and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:22 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT
League Two is shaping up to be one of the tightest leagues around.

Currently just eight points is the difference between Crewe in second spot and 13th-placed Bromley.

Five points split Crewe and Grimsby in 9th with all to play for in the second half of the season.

Spireites have dropped off the pace over Christmas following three defeats in a row and find themselves six points off the pace.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

Have your say on how you think the promotion battle will finish via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

500/1

1. Swindon Town

500/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

2. Accrington Stanley

100/1 Photo: GettyImages

Photo Sales
100/1

3. Tranmere Rovers

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. Barrow

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoSpireitesBradford CityPort ValeChesterfieldBromleyGrimsby
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice