Statistics showed there were 1,381 football-related arrests in England and Wales last season, with Stoke City clocking up the most with 80 arrests. Here are the 15 clubs with the highest number of supporters arrested last season.

1. Stoke City Arrests: 80

2. Leeds United Arrests: 49

3. Aston Villa Arrests: 42

4. Sheffield United Arrests: 41

