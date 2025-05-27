Chesterfield ended last season strongly and are one of the favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.Chesterfield ended last season strongly and are one of the favourites to win the 2025/26 League Two title.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th May 2025, 09:31 BST
The odds are now out for the 2025/26 League Two season with some great value out there if you have an early favourite in mind.

Chesterfield felt just short in the play-offs last season after a brilliant late surge secured a top seven spot.

But Spireites will certainly be looking for a higher finish next season and will be confident of doing so in their second season back in the EFL.

Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking to put their dire 2024/25 season behind them, Bristol Rovers looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of PaddyPower.

8/1

1.

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

2. MK Dons

8/1 Photo: Jane Russell

9/1

3. Notts County

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

9/1

4. Bristol Rovers

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

