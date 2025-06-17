Derby County will be looking for an improved season after last year's relegation battle.placeholder image
Derby County will be looking for an improved season after last year's relegation battle.

These are the early Championship promotion odds and the prices you can now get on Derby County, Birmingham City, Wrexham, Leicester City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
It was a narrow escape for Derby last season after they only just secured Championship survival.

But a new season brings new promise and the dream that the Rams can defy the odds and expectations and secure an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

If they are to do that, Derby will face stiff competition from the relegated Premier League trio as well as Sheffield United and newcomers Birmingham City.

Stranger things have happened in football with many unfancied clubs such as Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town upsetting the odds in recent seasons to win promotion to the Premier League.

So who are the early favourites? Here we take a look at the odds currently being offered on William Hill.

5/4

1. Ipswich Town

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

7/4

2. Southampton

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

9/4

3. Sheffield United

9/4 Photo: Getty Images

5/2

4. Birmingham City

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

