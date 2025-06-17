But a new season brings new promise and the dream that the Rams can defy the odds and expectations and secure an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

If they are to do that, Derby will face stiff competition from the relegated Premier League trio as well as Sheffield United and newcomers Birmingham City.

Stranger things have happened in football with many unfancied clubs such as Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town upsetting the odds in recent seasons to win promotion to the Premier League.

So who are the early favourites? Here we take a look at the odds currently being offered on William Hill.