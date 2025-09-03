Chesterfield are ninth in League Two after their heavy defeat at Colchester United.placeholder image
Chesterfield are ninth in League Two after their heavy defeat at Colchester United.

These are League Two's latest promotion odds after price changes for Chesterfield, Swindon Town, Walsall, Grimsby Town, Barnet and Gillingham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 11:40 BST
League Two’s promotion race is bubbling up nicely after another interesting weekend of results.

Pre-season favourites Chesterfield were thumped at Colchester, while MK Dons won a big promotion match against Gillingham to make it successive wins.

Walsall have shaken off last season’s implosion to lead the way, while Swindon Town and Grimsby are also ticking over nicely.

Salford have entered a slump after losing their last two games, while Notts County, Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers are all just outside the play-off places.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

Evens

1. MK Dons

Evens Photo: Getty Images

11/10

2. Walsall

11/10 Photo: Getty Images

11/10

3. Chesterfield

11/10 Photo: Getty Images

6/4

4. Grimsby Town

6/4 Photo: Getty Images

