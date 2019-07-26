'There's a bounce starting, an air of confidence,' says CEO on Chesterfield's promotion hopes

Chesterfield CEO Graham Bean has sensed an 'air of confidence' around the Proact ahead of a season that fans hope will bring promotion.

The club's aim, when appointing boss John Sheridan in January, was staying safe in the National League last season and then mounting a bid to regain Football League status.

Sheridan himself hasn't shied away from such talk, insisting he believes he's capable of getting Town back in League Two.

Chief executive Bean believes fans are excited by what Sheridan has done since he arrived.

His second stint as boss has already seen a rise up the National League table, away from the drop zone and into a comfortable midtable finish.

In his first 15 games in charge, Town put together the best set of results in the entire division.

"When you're talking to supporters around the club, talking to people, there is a bounce starting," said Bean.

"There is an air of confidence around the place.

"Since John came to the club there's been a significant improvement in on-field performances, he's brought another level of professionalism to the playing side of things."

It's not just the supporters who have caught the new season buzz.

Bean and his staff are expecting the club to be challenging for promotion by the time April 2020 rolls around, all the while acknowledging how big a challenge it will be.

"The staff are all confident," he said.

"Contrary to the doom and gloom merchants of this world, the reality is that the vast majority of supporters are with us and recognise the outstanding work my staff do.

"Having said that, we know what a difficult division it is to get out of, there's only two go up.

"I think that, having seen what I've seen in the close season, come the end of 2019/20 we'll be there or thereabouts."