THE VERDICT: Chesterfield suffer harsh defeat as Bromley snatch all three points at the Proact

Very harsh.

That was the feeling on the full-time whistle after promotion-chasing Bromley snatched victory at the Proact with two late goals.

Chesterfield were by far the better team and deservedly led at half-time through Mike Fondop’s 10th goal of the season on 15 minutes.

It was their best performance of the season for 75 minutes until The Ravens struck with a Ben Williamson header and an own goal by Will Evans.

Given where they are in the league table they need points rather than performances but if Town play like they did against the high-flying visitors then they will be fine this season.

Boss John Sheridan made two changes to the side that drew 2-2 at Aldershot with Haydn Hollis and Mike Fondop replacing David Buchanan and Liam Shaw.

Sheridan opted to revert back to a 3-5-2 system which he started the season with.

Matt Tootle made his home debut at right-back while Anthony Gerrard was in the middle of a back three for his first appearance at the Proact since September 28.

Laurence Maguire was selected in a defensive midfield role and he was superb in the first-half. He was calm on the ball and his positioning was excellent.

Ahead of him were Curtis Weston and Gevaro Nepomuceno who linked-up well and got forward at every opportunity to support Fondop and Boden.

And it was Fondop who opened the scoring on 15 minutes, poking home from two yards out after Boden had brought down a cross from Jay Sheridan in the box.

Although there were no clear chances after that the Spireites were the team who looked the most threatening with several promising moves.

After the break Sheridan’s men looked comfortable, with the only threat coming from long-throws and set-pieces which goalkeeper Luke Coddington dealt with.

Referee Steven Copeland came into the spotlight with some dubious decisions much to the frustration of the home fans.

The Blues went in search of the second and during a period of pressure Evans delivered a wonderful low cross which was asking to be tapped home.

Then came the sucker punch of two goals in four minutes for Bromley and what looked like a clear a penalty on Nepomuceno being turned down.

First, Evans made a needless foul out wide which led to Williamson heading in Luke Coulson’s free-kick on 78 minutes.

Copeland angered Spireites fans again when he refused to award a Nepomuceno a penalty up the other end. It looked a strong claim.

To add insult to injury, moments later Bromley were ahead when Evans flicked a header into his own net from an inswinging cross from Coulson, which stunned the Proact into silence.

As the clock ticked down, tempers flared and Gerrard was involved in a confrontation with Bromley players who wanted him sent off for a foul he committed.

There were wild celebrations at the end from the visitors, while Chesterfield players fell to their knees in disbelief at what had happened in the final 15 minutes.

It will be a tough one to take for the Spireites but they can take a lot of encouragement from this performance.