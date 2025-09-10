Relegated Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town have struggled since dropping down a division, with both teams winning for the first time in their last game.

Promotion-chasing Colchester United are finding it a bit tough as well, while Notts County and Bristol Rovers have seen a recent upswing in results to ease the pressure on their managers.

So which managers are facing the most pressure and who is most likely to get the boot? Each manager has a pressure rating out of 100.

See if you agree with the findings below, with managers running from least to most likely.

How it works

OLBG commissioned an analytical model to assess and predict which managers are most under pressure across England’s top four divisions.

This model was based on a range of data points including each club’s expected league position and points compared to where they currently sit in the table, length of the manager’s tenure, how much money was spent in the summer transfer window and number of arrivals, and a weighting based on expectations ahead of the season.

These variables were used to produce a single output, the Sack Pressure Meter, that was used to rank the managers in each division plus the full 92 clubs overall.