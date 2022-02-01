Any possible incomings for the Spireites have been put on hold until the situation with manager James Rowe is resolved.

The biggest worry for Town fans was the possibility of losing 22-goal man Kabongo Tshimanga but thankfully he stayed put.

Here’s a round-up of what business the Blues’ rivals did on Monday...

League leaders snap up winger but sell Rooney

Stockport County signed winger Myles Hippolyte from League Two Scunthorpe United on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old, who has played in the National League before with Yeovil Town, has penned a deal until the end of the season.

Hatters manager Dave Challinor said: “The opportunity to get Myles in is a great one for us. He knows the level and the level above us. His versatility will be massively important, and give us good balance being naturally left sided. His energy, athleticism and ability to travel with the ball will undoubtedly add to the strength of the squad.”

There was a surprise at Edgeley Park though as the league leaders sold John Rooney to Barrow for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Hatters from the League Two club 18 months ago, has now made a return to Cumbria.

He finished last season as Stockport’s joint-top scorer in all competitions with 21 goals and was named the National League Player of the Year.

Rooney leaves having scored four goals so far this campaign.

Stockport’s director of football, Simon Wilson, said: “We recognise this is a good opportunity for John, and a fair deal that suits all parties. John has been a really important part of the club’s development over the last 18 months. He is a winner and has helped us move forward, providing many ‘wow’ moments along the way.”

‘An offer we couldn’t refuse'

Wrexham, who are the only National League club who Monday’s transfer deadline applied to, signed their third League One player in a week.

They brought in central midfielder Tom O’Connor, 22, from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

The Irishman, who has been capped at under-19 and under-21 level, has scored five goals in 21 games this season.

O’Connor follows in the footsteps of striker Ollie Palmer, from AFC Wimbledon, and Crewe Alexandra defender Callum McFadzean, in joining the Welsh club from a League One club.

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “It’s one of those - it’s an offer that the club couldn’t refuse.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m very pleased. I feel Tom’s a strong signing for us.

“It’s taken a bit of work but we’re pleased to have completed it.

“Midfield is one area where we were light on numbers, and Tom offers us versatility with being able to play left-sided defence too.

“He’s young, he’s a player who’s only going to get better and it’s an excellent acquisition for us.”

Shaymen sign former Manchester United youngster

Halifax announced the signing of striker Zak Dearnley following his release from League Two Oldham Athletic.

The 23-year-old, who has worked with Shaymen boss Pete Wild before when he was at Oldham, has joined until the end of the season.

Dearnley started his career at Manchester United and played for England as a schoolboy.

Solihull Moors lose midfielder to League Two club

Some of Chesterfield’s promotion rivals bolstered their squads but Solihull Moors sold midfielder James Ball to Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

Ball, 26, who made 84 appearances and scored 22 goals for Moors, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the League Two club.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “James will bring physicality, strength and power, and he can score goals. But he can also play in several positions, so he’s very versatile in how he plays.”

Earlier moves you might have missed

Southend signed striker Callum Powell from Kettering. The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals this season.

Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, 20, joined Notts County from Liverpool on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Midfielder Luke Dreher, 23, has signed for Bromley on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Halifax brought in midfielder Jamie Thomas, 25, on loan from Preston North End until the end of the current campaign.

Solihull Moors have loaned defender Mark Ellis from Barrow until the end of the season.

Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season.

And finally…

Three former Chesterfield players were involved in deadline day moves.

Striker Kristian Dennis signed for League Two Carlisle United on an 18-month deal.

The 31-year-old, who scored 21 goals for Town before being sold to Notts County, joins Carlisle after leaving Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.

Meanwhile, forward Mike Fondop has linked up with John Sheridan, who signed him for the Spireites, at Oldham Athletic.

The 28-year-old has penned a contract at the struggling League Two Latics, until the end of the season.

Sherian said: "I'm happy that we've managed to get him before the deadline. He's a big lad and can handle himself against defenders which is something that we've been in need of.

"Mike did well for me at Chesterfield, so I believe that I can get the best out of him and I know that he has the ability to score goals which will give us a boost.”

And Jordan Flores left League Two Northampton Town to join Irish side Bohemians after his contract was cancelled.

The 26-year-old joined the Cobblers last summer but found game time hard to come by.