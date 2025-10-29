Derby County are five points clear of the relegation places after winning their last two games.placeholder image
The three teams AI thinks will get relegated from the Championship as Derby County, Norwich City, Southampton, Oxford United and more fight for survival

Published 29th Oct 2025
The Championship table as a healthier look to it for Derby County after successive wins.

The Rams beat QPR 1-0 at the weekend to leave themselves five points clear of the relegation places.

It came after the previous 1-0 home win over Norwich City and leaves Derby in good form ahead of the trip to struggling Sheffield United.

The Championship’s relegation fight has an interesting look to it right now with Southampton, Norwich, Sheffield United and Blackburn all finding the going tough.

It looks a mere formality for Sheffield Wednesay after their recent 12 point deduction for going into administration, which leaves them on minus six points.

There’s plenty more twists and turns to come of course. So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how the Opta supercomputer thinks it will turn out.

87.28pts

1. Coventry City

87.28pts Photo: Getty Images

77.54pts

2. Middlesbrough

77.54pts Photo: Getty Images

73.62pts

3. Millwall

73.62pts Photo: Getty Images

72.51pts

4. Bristol City

72.51pts Photo: Getty Images

