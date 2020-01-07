The style of play John Pemberton wants to bring to Chesterfield

John Pemberton wants to play a possession-based style of football at Chesterfield.

The former Spireites academy manager took over as caretaker boss of Town following the sacking of John Sheridan.

And he got off to a perfect start with all three points against Sutton United on Saturday.

"I like possession-based teams, I like teams to be able to deal with the ball,” he said.

“That's the biggest thing last time I took over, the team was a lot more direct than I liked.

“If you make a game a fight you have to have the players who can fight, and we didn't quite have that. And then you think about the ball then. I like to do work with the ball.

John Pemberton.

“I was a defender but I liked it when I attacked more.

“I like to see goals in go in.

“I am a possession-based coach definitely."