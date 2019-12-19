The stat which will give Chesterfield fans hope of a win against Torquay United

Chesterfield make the 500-mile round trip to Torquay United on Saturday – the only team in the National League who are in worse form than the Spireites.

The Gulls have tumbled out of the play-off positions and down to 11th in the last month after losing five consecutive league matches.

After beating FC Halifax Town away 4-2, Gary Johnson’s men lost to Maidstone United in the FA Cup, followed by league defeats to Sutton United, Chorley, Eastleigh, Stockport County and Harrogate Town.

However, the Devon club thrashed Aldershot Town 5-1 at Plainmoor in the FA Trophy first round last Saturday.

Chesterfield players have donated money from their cancelled Christmas party to pay for fans travelling to Torquay on the club’s official True Blue coach.

The Gulls have nine players on loan – but four are currently injured – with Lloyd James the latest to join for a month from Exeter City.

Saturday’s opponents have the league’s top scorer in their ranks in Jamie Reid who has notched 15 goals so far.

The meeting between the two sides at the Proact in September was Chesterfield’s first win of the season, with Scott Boden scoring the only goal of the game.

The Spireites have the advantage overall against The Gulls with 18 wins, 10 draws and 13 defeats.

Chesterfield came back from Plainmoor with all three points last time out in 2013 following a 2-0 win in League Two.

The goals that day came from Ollie Banks and Jay O'Shea.

The line-up was: Lee, Cooper, Hird, Evatt, Talbot, Humphreys, Banks, O’Shea, Roberts, Ryan, Gnanduillet.