The season might not yet be over for one of the 2018/19 Chesterfield squad, with League Two action still possible

One of Chesterfield's 2018/19 season squad could yet play in League Two this season.

Ellis Chapman, who signed for the Spireites on loan from Lincoln City after John Sheridan's arrival in January, has now returned to the League Two championship winning Imps.

His boss, Danny Cowley, is delighted with how the 18-year-old's loan spell went.

Chapman played 14 games for Sheridan, predominantly in the unfamiliar position of left wing-back.

Cowley has hinted to the Lincolnshire Echo that Saturday's home game against Colchester could feature the teen.

“He’ll be available for selection," said Cowley.

“Ellis has played pretty much every time he’s been available and has been one of their best players.

“He’s helped them go from a relegation battle towards mid-table.

“He’s done fantastically well and, as an under-18, he’s played 25 games in professional football.

“You could probably count on the fingers of one hand the amount of under-18s who have played 25 first-team games this season.”

Both Sheridan and his assistant Glynn Snodin raved about the midfielder during his loan spell, tipping him for a bright future.