The rise and rise of... former Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire from Sheffield United to his record-breaking Manchester United move
Harry Maguire's dream debut for new club Manchester United was rewarded with the man of the match honour, as the Red Devils thumped Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.
Here we take a look at the former St Mary's Catholic High School pupil's rise through the ranks of Sheffield United, Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City and Manchester United - as well as a glimpse of his international exploits with England.
Maguire played a handful of games at the back end of the 2010/11 season for Sheffield United but it was the next campaign which saw him nail down a first team spot, going on to make 56 appearances in 2011/12.
This didn't go unnoticed and soon clubs were sniffing, with Premier League side Hull City winning the race for his signature in the summer of 2014 for a crisp 2.5m. Maguire made his debut for the Tigers in the Europa League.