Harry Maguire

The rise and rise of... former Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire from Sheffield United to his record-breaking Manchester United move

Harry Maguire's dream debut for new club Manchester United was rewarded with the man of the match honour, as the Red Devils thumped Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Here we take a look at the former St Mary's Catholic High School pupil's rise through the ranks of Sheffield United, Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City and Manchester United - as well as a glimpse of his international exploits with England.

Maguire played a handful of games at the back end of the 2010/11 season for Sheffield United but it was the next campaign which saw him nail down a first team spot, going on to make 56 appearances in 2011/12.
He was a consistent performer for the Blades as they looked to get back into the Championship. He was named in the PFA League One team of the season in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
This didn't go unnoticed and soon clubs were sniffing, with Premier League side Hull City winning the race for his signature in the summer of 2014 for a crisp 2.5m. Maguire made his debut for the Tigers in the Europa League.
He went out on loan in the second half of that season to Wigan Athletic, of the Championship, making 16 appearances for the Latics.
