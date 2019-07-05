The numbers that really mattered to John Sheridan when he was lining David Buchanan up as a Chesterfield signing

John Sheridan focused more on David Buchanan’s career stats than his age when lining him up as a new recruit.

The Chesterfield left-back is 33 years of age but has showed no signs of slowing down in recent seasons.

Buchanan has completed his first week of pre-season training with Chesterfield

At Northampton, he averaged 46 starts per season over his four year stint.

In his first season there he played every minute of their League Two title winning campaign.

His final year with the Cobblers brought 42 starts, including 37 in League Two.

That stood out for Sheridan.

“He plays games, I don’t look at his age,” said the Town boss.

“I know he’s 32, 33 but he plays 40-odd games every season.

“He’s played against me a lot of times, he’s fit and he’s just ideal for what I was looking for.”

The man capped at Under 21 level for Northern Ireland also ticks other boxes for Sheridan, who believes Football League clubs will have been interested in his services for the 2019/20 season.

“I think there’s no danger he’d not have got a (Football League) club because of the kind of player he is, what he’s done in the last few years.

“He’s had promotions and he was captain at Northampton.

“Those are the things I wanted.

“He was captain for a reason, probably because he’s vocal.”

Buchanan has signed a two-year deal at the Proact.