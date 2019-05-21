The National League players out of contract and available for transfer as Chesterfield's rivals reveal retained lists National League clubs have been publishing their retained lists over the past fortnight, revealing who is free to move this summer. Here's a list of each 2018/19 National League club and their players whose contracts are expiring. Aldershot: Jake Cole, Nick Arnold, Lewis Kinsella, George Elokobi, Josh Lelan, Marvin McCoy, Matt Bozier, Luke Howell, James Rowe, Jake Gallagher. jpimedia Buy a Photo Aldershot (continued): Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, John Goddard, Shamir Fenelon, Scott Rendell, Matt McClure, Gerry McDonagh, Adam McDonnell*, George Fowler*.''*offered deals by the Shots. jpimedia Buy a Photo Barnet: Dave Tarpey, Joe Payne, Dwight Pascal, Nana Kyei, Fumnaya Shomotun, Byron Harrison, Malakai Hinckson-Mars, Darnell Smith. jpimedia Buy a Photo Barrow - Jack Barthram, Jacob Blyth, Lee Molyneux, Nathan Waterston (joined Workington) jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7