The National League players out of contract and available for transfer as Chesterfield's rivals reveal retained lists

Here's a list of each 2018/19 National League club and their players whose contracts are expiring.

Aldershot: Jake Cole, Nick Arnold, Lewis Kinsella, George Elokobi, Josh Lelan, Marvin McCoy, Matt Bozier, Luke Howell, James Rowe, Jake Gallagher. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Aldershot (continued): Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, John Goddard, Shamir Fenelon, Scott Rendell, Matt McClure, Gerry McDonagh, Adam McDonnell*, George Fowler*.''*offered deals by the Shots. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Barnet: Dave Tarpey, Joe Payne, Dwight Pascal, Nana Kyei, Fumnaya Shomotun, Byron Harrison, Malakai Hinckson-Mars, Darnell Smith. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Barrow - Jack Barthram, Jacob Blyth, Lee Molyneux, Nathan Waterston (joined Workington) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more