Former Walsall midfielder is one of six signings made so far by promotion-chasing Chesterfield.

The latest League Two promotion odds as Chesterfield squad rebuild takes on exciting look, plus Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Colchester United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
Spireites got pre-season underway with defeat at Matlock on Saturday.

But of course nothing can be read into pre-season results, with Spireites having plenty more games to get up to speed before the season-opener against Barrow on August 2.

Spireites have strengthened well since the play-off defeat against Walsall with six players joining the ranks.

That squad is likely to be bolstered by two new additions this week as Chesterfield look to build a strong squad with plenty of depth ahead of their promotion challenge.

Spireites remain one of the favourites to secure a top three spot, with these odds currently being offered by PaddyPower.

8/11

1. MK Dons

8/11 Photo: Jane Russell

7/5

2. Chesterfield

7/5 Photo: Tina Jenner

13/5

3. Gillingham

13/5 Photo: Getty Images

11/4

4. Notts County

11/4 Photo: Getty Images

