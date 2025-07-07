But of course nothing can be read into pre-season results, with Spireites having plenty more games to get up to speed before the season-opener against Barrow on August 2.

Spireites have strengthened well since the play-off defeat against Walsall with six players joining the ranks.

That squad is likely to be bolstered by two new additions this week as Chesterfield look to build a strong squad with plenty of depth ahead of their promotion challenge.

Spireites remain one of the favourites to secure a top three spot, with these odds currently being offered by PaddyPower.

