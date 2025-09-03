Chesterfield are currently odds on with SkyBet to win promotion this season.placeholder image
The latest League Two promotion odds as Chesterfield, Gillingham, Bromley, Swindon Town and Walsall enjoy good starts to the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:46 BST
Promotion-chasing Spireites have enjoyed a strong start to the League Two season.

Chesterfield sit second in the early table having won four of their opening six matches.

Of course the table has yet to full take shape yet, but the likes of Crewe, Walsall, Swindon, MK Dons and Gillingham have also started well and can be expected to challenge for the end of season promotion places.

On the flip side, Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Salford City have all yet to get going and live up to their pre-season tags as fancied sides.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

8/11

1. Chesterfield

8/11 Photo: Getty Images

8/11

2. MK Dons

8/11 Photo: Jane Russell

2/1

3. Grimsby Town

2/1 Photo: Getty Images

9/4

4. Swindon Town

9/4 Photo: Getty Images

