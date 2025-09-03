Chesterfield sit second in the early table having won four of their opening six matches.

Of course the table has yet to full take shape yet, but the likes of Crewe, Walsall, Swindon, MK Dons and Gillingham have also started well and can be expected to challenge for the end of season promotion places.

On the flip side, Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Salford City have all yet to get going and live up to their pre-season tags as fancied sides.

So who are the current favourites for promotion and where is the current value? Here we take a look at the latest odds on SkyBet.

