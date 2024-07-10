Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday July 10.
1. George Byers
The League Two side beat several sides from higher up the EFL pyramid to secure the talented 28-year-old on a three-year deal after being released earlier in the summer.Photo: Getty Images
2. Sorba Thomas
There is French interest surrounding Sorba Thomas, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon that Ligue 1 side Nantes are monitoring the winger after an impressive Championship campaign. A move away from Huddersfield seems likely as a result of the club’s relegation.Photo: Getty Images : f
3. Josh Griffiths
Bristol Rovers are set to loan West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the 2024/25 season, after missing out Cameron Dawson who elected to join Rotherham United. Birmingham Live report that Griffiths has been given the green light to move in what will be fourth separate temporary spell away from the Hawthorns following stints at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.Photo: Getty Images
4. Lewis Cass
Defender Lewis Cass has joined Grimsby Town on a two-year deal. The 24-year-old moves to Blundell Park following the expiration of his contract at Port Vale where he made 71 appearances during a two-year spell. The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Stockport County and helped the Hatters win promotion to League One.Photo: Getty Images
