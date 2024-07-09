Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Tuesday July 9.
1. Joe Pigott
AFC Wimbledon are in advanced talks to sign Leyton Orient striker Joe Pigott on a loan deal, according to Football Insider. Last season, Piggott started 20 times in League One, coming off the bench a further 16 times, and scoring two goals,.Photo: Getty Images
2. Jackson Smith
Former Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith has joined League One side Barnsley, following the expiration of his contract at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. 22-year-old Smith, who made thirty first-team appearances for the Saddlers last season, has penned a four-year contract at Oakwell.Photo: Getty Images
3. Caolan Boyd-Munce
Leyton Orient have seen a £175,000 bid for St. Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce rejected, according to Sky Sports. The Scottish side turned it down as they look to hold onto their 24-year-old star man. Following the departure of former loan star El Mizouni and other midfielders at Leyton Orient, another midfielder is needed.Photo: Getty Images : d
4. Filip Marschall
Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall has joined in with League Two side Crewe Alexandra’s pre-season preparations ahead of a likely 12-month loan transfer. The 21-year-old, who made one appearance in the UEFA Europa Conference League last term, spent the second half of last campaign at MK Dons and played seven times.Photo: Getty Images
