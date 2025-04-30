The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

Derby are likely to have to fight hard once again this season, though hopes are higher that it will be an improved season.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United and money-bags Birmingham City.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s how the table could look, based on outright title odds on William Hill.