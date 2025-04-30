Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in the 24/25 season.placeholder image
Derby County are looking for an improved season after a tough relegation battle in the 24/25 season.

The latest Championship title odds as Ipswich Town, Birmingham City and Sheffield United all shorten in the market ahead of 2025/26 season openers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Derby County are set for another battling season ahead, according to the latest betting odds

The Rams looked nailed on for a return to League One last season before an upturn in form ensured their Championship survival.

Derby are likely to have to fight hard once again this season, though hopes are higher that it will be an improved season.

At the other end of the table the relegated trio from the Premier League are expected to have strong seasons, along with Sheffield United and money-bags Birmingham City.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s how the table could look, based on outright title odds on William Hill.

7/2

1. Ipswich Town

7/2 Photo: Getty Images

11/2

2. Southampton

11/2 Photo: Getty Images

7/1

3. Birmingham City

7/1 Photo: Getty Images

8/1

4. Sheffield United

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

