The four trialists named in Chesterfield's starting XI tonight at Matlock Town

Chesterfield have named four trialists in their starting XI tonight for the friendly at Matlock Town.

Ex Sheffield Wednesday stopper Dan Wallis gets another chance in goal, having featured at both Staveley on Saturday and Hallam last night.

Right-back Jake Bennett, who came on loan to the Proact last season from Sheffield United but got injured within 24 hours, makes a second pre-season appearance for the Spireites.

He too played at Staveley in the first friendly of the summer.

And winger Sam Scrivens, formerly of Penistone Church, gets a second trial appearance tonight.

Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou, who started last night's game at Hallam, is in the starting line-up again tonight at Causeway Lane.

Chesterfield: Wallis, Bennett, Sharman, Wedgbury, Sheridan, Shaw, Holmes, Wakefield, Scrivens, McKay, Spyrou. Subs: Wharton, Rawson, Amantchi, Render, Hutchinson, Wild, Gibson.