The early promotion odds you can get on Chesterfield, MK Dons, Bristol Rovers, Salford City and the rest of League Two

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:49 BST
It was a case of what could have been for Spireites last season.

Defeat to Walsall in the play-offs means it’s another season in League Two for Chesterfield.

But it could very well be a different type of season with justifiably Spireites tipped as one of the pre-season favourites to get promoted.

They entered the 2024/25 season similarly riding high in the bookies’ pre-season odds on their return to the EFL.

In the end, Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season. And with more depth and experience in the squad a likely scenario, Spireites can be confident of mounting a serious push for the top three.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking to put their dire 2024/25 season behind them, Bristol Rovers looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

Here we take a look at the early odds to be promoted, courtesy of PaddyPower.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the ebate over on our social media channels.

15/8

1. Chesterfield

15/8 Photo: Getty Images

15/8

2. MK Dons

15/8 Photo: Jane Russell

23/10

3. Notts County

23/10 Photo: Getty Images

23/10

4. Bristol Rovers

23/10 Photo: Getty Images

