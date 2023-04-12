News you can trust since 1855
There have been 1,761 yellow cards and 75 red cards in this season's National League.

The dirtiest side's in the National League this season and how Chesterfield's record compares to Wrexham, Notts County, Woking, Borehamwood, Oldham Athletic and Southend United - in pictures

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Dec 2022, 07:01 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around the league there has been 1,761 yellow cards, 33 double bookings and 42 straight red cards. Just one team are yet to have a man sent off.

So how does Spireites’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

Y: 89 DB: 1 R: 4

1. Bromley - 112pts

Y: 89 DB: 1 R: 4 Photo: David Price

Y: 80 DB: 3 R: 3

2. Torquay United - 104pts

Y: 80 DB: 3 R: 3 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 87 DB: 2 R: 2

3. Yeovil Town - 103pts

Y: 87 DB: 2 R: 2 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Y: 85 DB: 1 R: 3

4. Eastleigh - 103pts

Y: 85 DB: 1 R: 3 Photo: Getty Images

