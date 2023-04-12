There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around the league there has been 1,761 yellow cards, 33 double bookings and 42 straight red cards. Just one team are yet to have a man sent off.

So how does Spireites’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . Bromley - 112pts Y: 89 DB: 1 R: 4

2 . Torquay United - 104pts Y: 80 DB: 3 R: 3

3 . Yeovil Town - 103pts Y: 87 DB: 2 R: 2

4 . Eastleigh - 103pts Y: 85 DB: 1 R: 3