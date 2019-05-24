The community minded Chesterfield FC player who picked up an award despite missing the season through injury

Sam Wedgbury played just three times for Chesterfield this season yet still managed to pick up an award.

The midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the second of his career, right at the start of the 2018/19 season, but he made a huge contribution to life at the Proact and in the town.

Sam Wedgbury working with the Trust (Pic: Tina Jenner)

His efforts off the field, visiting schools and supporting the various CFC Community Trust initiatives, saw him collect the PFA Community Player of the Year award.

Wedgbury helped Y6 students to prepare for their exams, talked toys with four and five-year-olds and visited hospitals.

Such was his dedication that the Trust enlisted the help of the PFA to ensure there was an award for the 30-year-old to collect at the club’s end of season presentation evening.

A Trust spokesperson explained: “Sam has been outstanding this year in his support for the Trust.

“The PFA only do the Community Player of the Year Awards for clubs in the Premier League and English Football League, but Sam has given so much support that we asked if they would support us this year, which they have done and provided the trophy.”

Trust activities manager Keith Jackson expressed his gratitude for Wedgbury’s eagerness to play a part off the field.

“Sam has gone above and beyond this season for the Community Trust,” said Jackson.

“He’s spent time with our recovery participants, our mental health groups, visited hospices and schools.

“He’s spoken at length with groups of Y6 pupils ahead of their SATs about preparation and handling pressure, along with reception classes about their favourite toys.

“Nothing has ever been too much for him and he really values the importance of the players spending time in the community.

“I can’t thank Sam enough for his efforts.”